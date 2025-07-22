Astros at Diamondbacks prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for July 22

Its Tuesday, July 22 and the Astros (58-42) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (50-51).

Framber Valdez is slated to take the mound for Houston against Eduardo Rodriguez for Arizona.

The American League West leaders took the series opener last night, 6-3. Rookie Brice Matthews cracked the first two home runs of his career and drove in five of the six runs for the Astros. Colton Gordon started for Houston lasting 5.2 innings and allowing three runs (two earned) to earn his fourth win of the season. Top trade target Eugenio Suarez homered for the fifth time in the last three games for Arizona in the loss.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Diamondbacks

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: SCHN, ARID

Odds for the Astros at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Astros (-125), Diamondbacks (+105)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for July 22, 2025: Framber Valdez vs. Eduardo Rodriguez

Astros: Framber Valdez (10-4, 2.75 ERA)

Last outing: July 12 vs. Texas - 6IP, 0ER, 4H, 0BB, 10Ks Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-6, 5.94 ERA)

Last outing: July 10 at San Diego - 4IP, 4ER, 8H, 2HR, 2BB

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks had their 4-game win streak snapped last night

The Astros have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games and bettors who have bet accordingly are profiting 1.49 units

Eugenio Suarez has hit in 4 straight (6-14) with 5 HRs and in 6 of his last 7 (9-21) with 7 HRs

has hit in 4 straight (6-14) with 5 HRs and in 6 of his last 7 (9-21) with 7 HRs Brice Matthews is 3-9 over his last 3 games

is 3-9 over his last 3 games Jose Altuve is 23-63 (.365) in July

is 23-63 (.365) in July Christian Walker is 5-12 (.417) over his last 3 games and is hitting .339 in July overall

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Astros and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

