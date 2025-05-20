Astros at Rays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 20

Its Tuesday, May 20 and the Astros (25-22) are in Tampa to take on the Rays (21-26).

Brandon Walter is slated to take the mound for Houston against Zack Littell for Tampa Bay.

The Astros opened the series with a 4-3 win over Tampa Bay. The Rays battled back from an early 3-0 deficit only to lose the game on a Jake Meyers’ home run in the seventh inning. Josh Hader closed the game in the ninth for his 12th save of the season.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Rays

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: SCHN, FDSNSUN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Astros at the Rays

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Astros (-112), Rays (-104)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Rays

Pitching matchup for May 20, 2025: Brandon Walter vs. Zack Littell

Astros: Brandon Walter

Last outing: Walter last pitched in the majors in 2023 for the Boston Red Sox: 9GP, 23IP, 16ER, 32H, 7BB, 16Ks Rays: Zack Littell (3-5, 4.31 ERA)

Last outing: 5/15 at Toronto - 7.1IP, 3ER, 8H, 1BB, 2Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Rays

The Astros have won 12 of their last 15 games at the Rays

12 of the Rays’ last 15 matchups with the Astros have stayed under the Total

The Rays have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight home games

Rookie Cam Smith has hit is 4 straight (6-13) and 6 of his last 7 games (9-23)

has hit is 4 straight (6-13) and 6 of his last 7 games (9-23) Jose Altuve is just 1-22 (.045) over his last 6 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Astros and the Rays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Rays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: