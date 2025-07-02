 Skip navigation
K’Andre Miller
K’Andre Miller is eager for his new start after trade from New York Rangers to Carolina Hurricanes
Tennis: French Open
No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka avoids the kind of upset that has happened a lot this year
Gary Bettman
NHL, NHLPA, IOC and IIHF finalize agreement for players to participate in 2026 Olympics

All Scores
Astros at Rockies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 2

  
Published July 2, 2025 11:47 AM

Its Wednesday, July 2 and the Astros (51-34) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (19-66) in the second game of their three-game series.

Hunter Brown is slated to take the mound for Houston against Austin Gomber for Colorado.

The Astros took the series opener last night, 6-5. Victor Caratini hit his seventh home run of the season, a grand slam, in the third inning to lead Houston to its eighth win in their last ten games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Rockies

  • Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
  • Time: 8:40PM EST
  • Site: Coors Field
  • City: Denver, CO
  • Network/Streaming: SCHN, COLR

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Astros at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

  • Moneyline: Astros (-258), Rockies (+208)
  • Spread: Astros -1.5
  • Total: 11.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Rockies

  • Pitching matchup for July 2, 2025: Hunter Brown vs. Austin Gomber
    • Astros: Hunter Brown (8-3, 1.75 ERA)
      Last outing: 6/26 vs. Philadelphia - 7IP, 0ER, 3H, 0BB, 9Ks
    • Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-1, 6.14 ERA)
      Last outing: 6/26 vs. Dodgers - 5IP, 1ER, 4H, 1BB, 1K

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Rockies

  • The Rockies have lost 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records
  • Austin Gomber has an ERA of 8.51 in his last 5 home starts
  • The Astros have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 straight road games
  • Ryan McMahon is 1-9 over his last 3 games
  • Jose Altuve is just 3-25 over his last 7 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Astros and the Rockies:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 11.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)
