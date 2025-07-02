Astros at Rockies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 2

Its Wednesday, July 2 and the Astros (51-34) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (19-66) in the second game of their three-game series.

Hunter Brown is slated to take the mound for Houston against Austin Gomber for Colorado.

The Astros took the series opener last night, 6-5. Victor Caratini hit his seventh home run of the season, a grand slam, in the third inning to lead Houston to its eighth win in their last ten games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Rockies

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Time: 8:40PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: SCHN, COLR

Odds for the Astros at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Astros (-258), Rockies (+208)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 11.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Rockies

Pitching matchup for July 2, 2025: Hunter Brown vs. Austin Gomber

Astros: Hunter Brown (8-3, 1.75 ERA)

Last outing: 6/26 vs. Philadelphia - 7IP, 0ER, 3H, 0BB, 9Ks Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-1, 6.14 ERA)

Last outing: 6/26 vs. Dodgers - 5IP, 1ER, 4H, 1BB, 1K

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Rockies

The Rockies have lost 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records

Austin Gomber has an ERA of 8.51 in his last 5 home starts

has an ERA of 8.51 in his last 5 home starts The Astros have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 straight road games

Ryan McMahon is 1-9 over his last 3 games

is 1-9 over his last 3 games Jose Altuve is just 3-25 over his last 7 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 11.0.

