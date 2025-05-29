Athletics at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 29

Its Thursday, May 29 and the Athletics (23-33) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (27-28).

Jacob Lopez is slated to take the mound for Oakland against José Berríos for Toronto.

The Jays have won two of their last three. Bo Bichette went yard in the ninth inning yesterday and five pitchers combined on a one-hitter against the Rangers in Arlington as Toronto won 2-0.

The Athletics have lost 13 of their last 14 games. They were outscored 16-4 in their two-game series against the Astros. Yesterday Luis Severino allowed just one earned run over six innings, but the bullpen imploded, and Houston rolled to a 5-3 win.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Blue Jays

Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: NBCSCA, SN1, MLBN

Odds for the Athletics at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Athletics (+122), Blue Jays (-145)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for May 29, 2025: Jacob Lopez vs. José Berríos

Athletics: Jacob Lopez (0-2, 2.57 ERA)

Last outing: 5/23 vs. Philadelphia - 7IP, 1ER, 3H, 1BB, 8Ks Blue Jays: José Berríos (1-2, 4.22 ERA)

Last outing: 5/24 at Tampa Bay - 6IP, 3ER, 3H, 1BB, 3Ks

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Blue Jays

With Jose Berrios starting, the Blue Jays have won 3 straight home games against the Athletics

starting, the Blue Jays have won 3 straight home games against the Athletics The Under has cashed in the Blue Jays’ last 3 and 5 of the last 6 games

The Blue Jays are showing a profit of 2.11 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at Rogers Centre

Vlad Guerrero Jr. is 6-26 (.231) over his last 7 games

is 6-26 (.231) over his last 7 games George Springer has but 1 hit in his last 15 ABs (.067)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Athletics and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Athletics and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

