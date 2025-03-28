Athletics at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers and betting trends for March 28

Its Friday, March 28 and the Athletics (0-1) continue their season-opening series against the Mariners (1-0) in Seattle tonight.

Jeffrey Springs is slated to take the mound for Oakland against Luis Castillo for Seattle

Last night Logan Gilbert gave up one run in seven innings and Jorge Polanco picked up three hits and two RBIs as the Mariners doubled up Oakland, 4-2. Luis Severino pitched six scoreless innings for the A’s but the Oakland bats were held to three hits for the evening.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Mariners

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: NBC Sports CA, Roots

Odds for the Athletics at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Athletics (+129), Mariners (-154)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Mariners

Pitching matchup for March 28, 2025: Jeffrey Springs vs. Luis Castillo

Athletics: Jeffrey Springs

2024 - 7GP, 33 IP, 2-2, 3.27 ERA, 37 Ks Mariners: Luis Castillo

2024 - 30GP, 175.1 IP, 11-12, 3.64 ERA, 175 Ks



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Mariners

With Luis Castillo starting for the Mariners, Seattle has won 3 straight games at home against the Athletics

The Under was 9-6-1 (56%) in the Mariners’ home games last season when Luis Castillo was the starting pitcher

The Mariners have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 3.06 units

Jorge Polanco had as many hits (3) for the Mariners as the entire Oakland lineup last night

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Athletics and the Mariners

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Athletics and the Mariners:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Mariners at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

