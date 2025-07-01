Athletics at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 1

It’s Tuesday, July 1 and the Athletics (35-52) are in Tampa to take on the Rays (47-38). Jeffrey Springs is slated to take the mound for the Athletics against Shane Baz for Tampa Bay.

The Athletics won game one of the series after Lawrence Butler tripled on a sharp line drive. Both Max Muncy and Max Schuemann scored giving the Athletics a 6-4 lead.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Rays

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, NBCSCA, KVVU Fox 5

Odds for the Athletics at the Rays

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Athletics (+140), Rays (-166)

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Rays

Pitching matchup for July 1, 2025: Jeffrey Springs vs. Shane Baz

Athletics: Jeffrey Springs, (6-6, 4.30 ERA)

Last outing (Detroit Tigers, 6/26): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Rays: Shane Baz, (8-3, 4.37 ERA)

Last outing (Kansas City Royals, 6/26): 8.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Rays

With Shane Baz starting the Rays have won 8 of their last 9 games

In his last 5 home starts on the mound the Rays pitcher Shane Baz has an ERA of 8.39

With Shane Baz starting the Rays have covered in 4 of their last 5 games to return 1.81 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Athletics and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread, and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Athletics and the Rays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

