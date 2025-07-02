Athletics at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 2

It’s Wednesday, July 2 and the Athletics (36-52) are in Tampa to take on the Rays (47-39). Mitch Spence is slated to take the mound for the Athletics against Ryan Pepiot for Tampa Bay.

The Rays dropped back-to-back games with a 4-3 extra innings loss to the Athletics yesterday.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Rays

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Time: 12:10PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network

Odds for the Athletics at the Rays

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Athletics (+155), Rays (-186)

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Rays

Pitching matchup for July 2, 2025: Mitch Spence vs. Ryan Pepiot

Athletics: Mitch Spence, (2-3, 3.82 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Rays: Ryan Pepiot, (5-6, 3.36 ERA)

Last outing: 1.2 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Rays

The Rays have won 14 of their last 20 home games

The Rays’ last four home games have gone over the total

The Athletics have covered the -1.5 run line in 10 of their last 12 games against the Rays

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Athletics and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Athletics and the Rays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

