Athletics at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 25

Its Wednesday, June 25 and the Athletics (32-49) are in Detroit for Game 2 of their series against the Tigers (50-30).

Jacob Lopez is slated to take the mound for Oakland against Jack Flaherty for Detroit.

The Tigers rolled to an 11-4 victory last night. Riley Greene went 4-5, Kerry Carpenter and Dillon Dingler each went yard, and Tarik Skubal earned his ninth win of the season as Detroit won its 50th game of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Tigers

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: NBCSCA, FDSNDT

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Athletics at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Athletics (+140), Tigers (-166)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Tigers

Pitching matchup for June 25, 2025: Jacob Lopez vs. Jack Flaherty

Athletics: Jacob Lopez (1-4, 4.25 ERA)

Last outing: 6/19 vs. Houston - 6IP, 1ER, 4H, 3BB, 9Ks Tigers: Jack Flaherty (5-8, 4.83 ERA)

Last outing: 6/20 at Tampa Bay - 2.1IP, 8ER, 6H, 3BB, 3Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Tigers

The Tigers have won 14 of their last 20 home games against teams with losing records

The Under has cashed in the Athletics’ last 3 games

The Athletics have covered the Run Line in 3 straight at Detroit

Jack Flaherty has given up 15 earned runs over his last 2 starts (7IP)

has given up 15 earned runs over his last 2 starts (7IP) Gleyber Torres has 8 hits in his last 22ABs over his last 6 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Athletics and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Athletics and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: