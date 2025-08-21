 Skip navigation
Athletics at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 21

  
Published August 21, 2025 06:34 AM

It’s Thursday, August 21 and the Athletics (58-70) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (58-68). Jack Perkins is slated to take the mound for Oakland against José Ureña for Minnesota.

The Athletics took the first two games of the series, 6-3 and 4-2 yesterday in extra innings behind a Shea Langeliers homer. The Twins have dropped to 1-4 over the last five games, while the A’s are 4-1 in that same span. The A’s last sweep came almost a month ago at Houston (July 25-27).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Twins

  • Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025
  • Time: 1:10PM EST
  • Site: Target Field
  • City: Minneapolis, MN
  • Network/Streaming: NBCSCA, MNNT

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Athletics at the Twins

The latest odds as of Thursday:

  • Moneyline: Athletics (-104), Twins (-116)
  • Spread: Twins -1.5
  • Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Twins

  • Pitching matchup for August 21, 2025: Jack Perkins vs. José Ureña
    • Athletics: Jack Perkins, (2-2, 4.28 ERA)
      Last outing: 5.40 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts
    • Twins: José Ureña, (0-0, 3.65 ERA)
      Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Athletics and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Athletics and the Twins:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oakland Athletics on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Twins

  • The Athletics are 4-1 in the last 5 games
  • The Athletics are 7-3 in the last 10 games
  • Minnesota is 1-4 over the last 5 games
  • Minnesota is 2-7 over the last 9 games
  • The Athletics are 32-33 on the road but have won 10 of their last 12 road games
  • The Athletics have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.27 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

