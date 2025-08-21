Athletics at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 21

It’s Thursday, August 21 and the Athletics (58-70) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (58-68). Jack Perkins is slated to take the mound for Oakland against José Ureña for Minnesota.

The Athletics took the first two games of the series, 6-3 and 4-2 yesterday in extra innings behind a Shea Langeliers homer. The Twins have dropped to 1-4 over the last five games, while the A’s are 4-1 in that same span. The A’s last sweep came almost a month ago at Houston (July 25-27).

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Twins

Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: NBCSCA, MNNT

Odds for the Athletics at the Twins

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Athletics (-104), Twins (-116)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Twins

Pitching matchup for August 21, 2025: Jack Perkins vs. José Ureña

Athletics: Jack Perkins, (2-2, 4.28 ERA)

Last outing: 5.40 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Twins: José Ureña, (0-0, 3.65 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Athletics and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Athletics and the Twins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oakland Athletics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Twins

The Athletics are 4-1 in the last 5 games

The Athletics are 7-3 in the last 10 games

Minnesota is 1-4 over the last 5 games

Minnesota is 2-7 over the last 9 games

The Athletics are 32-33 on the road but have won 10 of their last 12 road games

The Athletics have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.27 units

