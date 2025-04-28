Athletics vs Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for April 28

It’s Monday, April 28 and the Athletics (14-14) are in Arlington to take on the Rangers (15-13). JP Sears is slated to take the mound for Oakland against Patrick Corbin for Texas.

Both teams are coming off road games as they travel to Texas for this matchup. The Rangers lost 3-2 at the Giants yesterday on a little-league home run, while the Athletics beat the White Sox 3-2 in extra innings, so momentum could be a factor in this meeting.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Rangers

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Time: 8:05 PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: NBCSCA, RSN

Odds for the Athletics at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Athletics (-108), Rangers (-111)

Spread: Rangers 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Rangers

Pitching matchup for April 28, 2025: JP Sears vs. Patrick Corbin

Athletics: JP Sears, (3-2, 3.21 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 5 Strikeouts Rangers: Patrick Corbin, (2-0, 3.77 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Athletics and the Rangers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Athletic in the First Five Innings because of Patrick Corbin:

“Over the last four years, there are pitchers worth fading that have made me money like Zack Greinke, Keegan Akin, and Patrick Corbin come to mind. While Corbin is 2-0 through three starts, he’s allowed 5, 5, and 7 hits without going past 16 outs. The Rangers lost on the road dramatically yesterday and I don’t think Corbin is the guy to motivate or dominate on the mound. I’d only look at the Athletics to win this game or lead/tie after the first five innings, plus this will be the second time the A’s face Corbin.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Texas Rangers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Rangers

At home this season the Rangers have won 3 of 3 games following a defeat

12 of the Rangers’ last 13 home games stayed under the Total

It has been 3 games since the Rangers last failed to cover the Run Line

