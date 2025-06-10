Blue Jays at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 10

It’s Tuesday, June 10, and the Blue Jays (36-30) are in St. Louis to take on the Cardinals (36-30). Chris Bassitt is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Miles Mikolas for St. Louis.

Thanks to Alejandro Kirk’s double in the top of the 10th inning, the Blue Jays defeated the Cardinals 5-4 in the first game of the series. That win for the Blue Jays was their eighth in their last 10 games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Cardinals

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Time: 7:45PM EST

Site: Busch Stadium

City: St. Louis, MO

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Blue Jays (-126), Cardinals (+105)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Cardinals

Pitching matchup for June 10, 2025: Chris Bassitt vs. Miles Mikolas

Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt, (6-3, 3.56 ERA)

Last outing (Philadelphia Phillies, 6/5): 7.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Cardinals: Miles Mikolas, (4-2, 3.96 ERA)

Last outing (Kansas City Royals, 6/5): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Cardinals

The Blue Jays have won 4 of their last 5 road trips to teams with winning records

The Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas has an ERA of 3.99 in his last 5 home starts on the mound

The Cardinals have covered in 4 of their last 5 games with Miles Mikolas as starting pitcher to return 1.13 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Cardinals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Cardinals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

