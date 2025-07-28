Blue Jays at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 28

It’s Monday, July 28 and the Blue Jays (63-43) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (47-58). Chris Bassitt is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Zach Eflin for Baltimore.

The Toronto Blue Jays have the best record in baseball with a blazing 8-2 start since the All-Star break. Toronto is coming off a 10-4 loss to Detroit, but won the series and all three series post-break.

Baltimore will host this four-game home-stand after beating Colorado 18-0 and 5-1 in the last two games. However, Baltimore is 3-6 over the past nine contests. On the season, these two have split 3-3 over six games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Orioles

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Time: 6:35PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: Sportsnet, MASN

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Blue Jays (-124), Orioles (+104)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Orioles

Pitching matchup for July 28, 2025: Chris Bassitt vs. Zach Eflin

Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt, (11-4, 3.88 ERA)

Last outing: 3.68 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Orioles: Zach Eflin, (6-5, 5.78 ERA)

Last outing: 3.60 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Orioles

Toronto is 4-1 over Bassitt’s last five starts

Baltimore is 0-4 over Eflin’s last four starts

The Blue Jays’ record in their last 5 games stands at 4-1

8 of the Orioles’ last 10 matchups with the Blue Jays have gone over the Total

The Orioles have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight matchups against the Blue Jays

