 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals


Giants at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 23
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
William Byron signs contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports through 2029
NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600
How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Charlotte: Start time, TV info and weather

Top Clips

nbc_moto_wr2cstage3lites_250523.jpg
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 3
nbc_pft_bestteams_250523.jpg
PFT Draft: Best all-time NFL teams
saquon.jpg
Barkley feels 2024 Eagles are top-five all time

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals


Giants at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 23
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
William Byron signs contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports through 2029
NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600
How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Charlotte: Start time, TV info and weather

Top Clips

nbc_moto_wr2cstage3lites_250523.jpg
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 3
nbc_pft_bestteams_250523.jpg
PFT Draft: Best all-time NFL teams
saquon.jpg
Barkley feels 2024 Eagles are top-five all time

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Blue Jays at Rays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 23

  
Published May 23, 2025 11:22 AM

It’s Friday, May 23, and the Blue Jays (25-24) are in Tampa to take on the Rays (23-26). Eric Lauer is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Drew Rasmussen for Tampa Bay.

The Blue Jays are coming off a series sweep against the San Diego Padres. Now 5.0 games back from first in the AL East, they hope to continue their excellent play with a series win over the struggling Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays have been on the cusp of breaking .500, but have struggled at the plate this season. They are just 25th in slugging this season, and will need a big day on the mound from Rasmussen and the pen to remain competitive in this game.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Rays

  • Date: Friday, May 23, 2025
  • Time: 7:05PM EST
  • Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • City: Tampa, FL
  • Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Rays

The latest odds as of Friday:

  • Moneyline: Blue Jays (+128), Rays (-152)
  • Spread: Rays -1.5
  • Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Rays

  • Pitching matchup for May 23, 2025: Eric Lauer vs. Drew Rasmussen
    • Blue Jays: Eric Lauer, (1-0, 2.25 ERA)
      Last outing (Detroit Tigers, 5/17): 3.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts
    • Rays: Drew Rasmussen, (2-4, 2.94 ERA)
      Last outing (Miami Marlins, 5/17): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Rays

  • The Blue Jays have won 4 straight road games
  • Each of the Rays’ last 3 home games against the Blue Jays have stayed under the Total
  • The Blue Jays have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.11 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Rays:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)