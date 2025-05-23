Blue Jays at Rays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 23

It’s Friday, May 23, and the Blue Jays (25-24) are in Tampa to take on the Rays (23-26). Eric Lauer is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Drew Rasmussen for Tampa Bay.

The Blue Jays are coming off a series sweep against the San Diego Padres. Now 5.0 games back from first in the AL East, they hope to continue their excellent play with a series win over the struggling Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays have been on the cusp of breaking .500, but have struggled at the plate this season. They are just 25th in slugging this season, and will need a big day on the mound from Rasmussen and the pen to remain competitive in this game.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming:

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Rays

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Blue Jays (+128), Rays (-152)

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Rays

Pitching matchup for May 23, 2025: Eric Lauer vs. Drew Rasmussen

Blue Jays: Eric Lauer, (1-0, 2.25 ERA)

Last outing (Detroit Tigers, 5/17): 3.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Rays: Drew Rasmussen, (2-4, 2.94 ERA)

Last outing (Miami Marlins, 5/17): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Rays

The Blue Jays have won 4 straight road games

Each of the Rays’ last 3 home games against the Blue Jays have stayed under the Total

The Blue Jays have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.11 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Rays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

