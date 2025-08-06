Blue Jays at Rockies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 6

It’s Wednesday, August 6 and the Blue Jays (66-48) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (30-82). Kevin Gausman is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Kyle Freeland for Colorado.

Toronto goes for the sweep over Colorado as they took Tuesday’s contest 10-4 after winning 15-1 on Monday. The Rockies are on a three-game losing streak, but that’s not the only problem.

Colorado has given up 55 runs over the last five games for an MLB-worst 11 per game in that span — all five were at home.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Rockies

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Time: 3:10PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: Sportsnet, COLR

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Blue Jays (-213), Rockies (+176)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 11.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Rockies

Pitching matchup for August 6, 2025: Kevin Gausman vs. Kyle Freeland

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman, (7-8, 3.99 ERA)

Last outing: 7.50 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Rockies: Kyle Freeland, (2-11, 5.26 ERA)

Last outing: 6.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 11.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Rockies

Toronto is 3-1 in the last 4 games

Colorado is 0-3 in the past 3 games

The Over is 5-0 in the past five for Colorado

The Blue Jays have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against National League teams

In his last 5 home starts on the mound the Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland has an ERA of 3.96

The Blue Jays have covered the Run Line in 5 of their last 7 matchups against the Rockies

