Blue Jays at Yankees - ALDS Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats

The scene shifts to the Bronx and Yankee Stadium for Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees Tuesday night with the Jays having won each of the first two games of the series in Toronto. Shane Bieber will start for the Jays against Carlos Rodon for the Yanks.

The Blue Jays have scored 23 runs in the first two games of the series. Sunday, they scored in five of the first six innings and built a 12-0 before ultimately winning 13-7. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 3-5 with a grand slam and Daulton Varsho went 4-5 with a couple home runs and also drove in four to pace the Jays’ attack. Trey Yesavage was on the bump and was unhittable. The rookie out of Pottstown, PA struck out 11 without allowing a hit over 5.1 innings. The top half of the Yankees’ batting order went a combined 8-21 and drove in seven but it was not nearly enough to even the series.

Rodon gave up three runs over six innings in Game 2 of New York’s Wild Card series against Boston. He did not factor into the decision of the Yankees’ 4-3 win. The left-hander was 18-9 with a 3.09 ERA during the regular season. Bieber arrived in Toronto as the result of a trade from Cleveland on July 31. The former Cy Young winner made seven starts and went 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA after the trade.

Lets dive into Game 3 between the Yankees and the Blue Jays and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch the Blue Jays at the Yankees - ALDS Game 3

Date: Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Time: 8:08PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: FS1

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Yankees - ALDS Game 3

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Toronto Blue Jays (+123), New York Yankees (-149)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+141)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Yankees - ALDS Game 3

Pitching matchup for October 7, 2025:

Toronto: Shane Bieber (Regular Season: 4-2, 3.57 ERA)

Last outing: 9/26 vs. Tampa Bay - 5IP, 2ER, 2H, 2 BB, 3 Ks New York: Carlos Rodon (Regular Season: 18-9, 3.09 ERA)

Last outing: 10/1 vs. Boston - 6IP, 3ER, 4H, 2BB, 6Ks



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Yankees - ALDS Game 3

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 10-17 with 1 HR in his career against Carlos Rodon

is 10-17 with 1 HR in his career against George Springer is 5-26 with 2 HRs in his career against Carlos Rodon

is 5-26 with 2 HRs in his career against Aaron Judge is 1-13 with 1 HR in his career against Shane Bieber

is 1-13 with 1 HR in his career against Giancarlo Stanton is 3-15 with 1 HR in his career against Shane Bieber

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Game 3 between the Blue Jays and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s game between the Yankees and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: Rotoworld is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline (-149)

Spread: Rotoworld is recommending a play on the Yankees -1.5 (+141)

Total: Rotoworld is recommending a play on the OVER 7.5 runs



