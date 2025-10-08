Blue Jays at Yankees – ALDS Game 4 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats

After years of unlimited moments in the regular season, the defending and multi-time American League MVP finally had a moment in the postseason. Tuesday night, Aaron Judge homered to resuscitate the Yankees’ season rallying New York from a 6-1 deficit to win Game 3 of their American League Division series, 9-6. Judge went 3-4 with three runs scored and drove in four to propel the Yankees back into their series with the Jays.

After Judge homered to tie the game at 6 in the 4th off Luis Varland, Jazz Chisholm Jr. went yard against Varland in the bottom of the fifth to give the Yankees a lead and they would roll to a 9-6 win to set up today’s Game 4.

That same Luis Varland whom the Yankees smacked around in Game 3 gets the ball to start Game 4 for the Blue Jays. New York’s Wild Card series hero, Cam Schlittler, gets the ball for New York.

Grab your popcorn. This is now a series.



Lets dive into Game 4 and see if we can find a sweat or two.



We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.



Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Yankees – ALDS Game 4

Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Wednesday, October 8, 2025 Time: 7:08PM EST

7:08PM EST Site: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium City: Bronx, NY

Bronx, NY Network/Streaming: FS1

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Yankees – ALDS Game 4

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Toronto Blue Jays (+149), New York Yankees (-182)

Toronto Blue Jays (+149), New York Yankees (-182) Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+112)

Yankees -1.5 (+112) Total: 8.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Yankees - ALDS Game 4

Pitching matchup for October 8, 2025: Louis Varland vs. Cam Schlittler

Blue Jays: Luis Varland (Regular Season: 0-0,2.97 ERA)

Last outing: 10/7 at Yankees – 1IP, 3.60 ERA, 2 ER, 5H, 2 BBs, 3 Ks Yankees: Cam Schlittler (Regular Season: 4-3, 2.96 ERA)

Last outing: 10/2 vs. Boston – 8 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0 ER, 5H, 0 BBs, 12 Ks

vs.



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Yankees - ALDS Game 4

Aaron Judge is 3-6 with 3 HRs in his career against Luis Varland

is 3-6 with 3 HRs in his career against Jazz Chiholm Jr. is 2-3 with 1 HR in his career against Luis Varland

is 2-3 with 1 HR in his career against The Yankees as a team are batting .394 (13-33) including 6 HRs all-time against Luis Varland

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 4-5 in his career against Cam Schlittler

is 4-5 in his career against Vladimir Guererro Jr. is 8-13 (.615) with 3 HRs in this series

is 8-13 (.615) with 3 HRs in this series In 23 ABs all-time the Toronto Blue Jays as a team are hitting .435 (10-23) against Cam Schlittler



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s Game 4 between the Blue Jays and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet



Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Yankees -1.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Yankees -1.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 8.5.



