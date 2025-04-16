Braves at Blue Jays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 16

It’s Wednesday, April 16 and the Braves (5-12) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (10-8). Spencer Strider is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Chris Bassitt for Toronto.

Toronto won Game 2 of the series yesterday, 6-3. Kevin Gausman earned the win with 6.0 innings of six hits allowed, six strikeouts, zero walks, and two earned runs. The Blue Jays offense scored all six runs via two homers and a force-out in the third and fifth innings. The series is tied 1-1 after Atlanta won 8-4 on Monday.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Braves vs. Blue Jays live today

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Time: 1:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, Sportsnet

Odds for the Braves at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Braves (-147), Blue Jays (+123)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for the Braves at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for April 16, 2025: Spencer Strider vs. Chris Bassitt

Braves: Spencer Strider , (0-0, 7.00 ERA over two starts in 2024)

Last outing: Making season debut after 15-day IL Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt , (1-0, 0.98 ERA)

Last outing: 5.2 innings pitched, 1 earned run allowed, 5 hits allowed, 1 walk, and 5 strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Blue Jays

The Braves have won their last 4 games following a loss

The Blue Jays’ last 4 games have gone under the Total with Chris Bassitt on the mound

The Blue Jays have covered in 3 straight games with Chris Bassitt as the opener

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Blue Jays +1.5 at home versus the Braves and Strider Under 16.5 Outs:

“Spencer Strider is making his season debut after missing almost all of 2024 with an elbow injury. Strider was coming off an impressive NL CY Young contender type of season in 2023 with 20 wins and 5 losses over 32 starts (3.67 ERA, 281 Ks). However, we can’t expect Strider to be in that form or go more than two times through the order here, so his 16.5 outs prop is a good bet to the Under in my opinion.

Toronto’s offense got back on track in the second half of Monday’s meeting (4 runs in the 6th and on) and it showed early yesterday (6 runs in the first five innings). A run or two off Strider should be enough to cover, if not win this game outright.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Braves and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

