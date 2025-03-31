Braves at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 31

Its Monday, March 31 and the Atlanta Braves (0-4) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (5-0). Grant Holmes is expected to start for the Braves with Tyler Glasnow getting the ball for the Dodgers.

As noted, the Braves are winless through their first four games having been swept by the Padres. Atlanta was shut out in their last two games of the series. They collected just one hit in Saturday’s 5-0 loss. Marcel Ozuna is the team’s leading hitter batting .222 thus far.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers just keep winning. They swept the Tigers in their most recent series taking the finale 7-3 despite Roki Sasaki’s rough outing. The rookie allowed two runs in just 1.2 innings of work. Shohei Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in four straight games for LA.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Dodgers

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSN, SNLA

Odds for the Braves at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Atlanta Braves (+168), Los Angeles Dodgers (-202)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for March 31, 2025: Grant Holmes vs. Tyler Glasnow

Braves: Grant Holmes (0-0)

2025 - 1GP, 1 IP, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 Ks Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (0-0)

2024 - 22GP, 134 IP, 9-6, 3.49 ERA, 168 Ks



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Dodgers

The last 4 games between these teams have seen at least 8 total runs scored

The Braves are 1-3 against the spread this season

Dodgers’ Game Totals have cashed to the OVER in their last 4 games

The Dodgers have covered the Run Line in 4 of their 5 games this season

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Dodgers

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

