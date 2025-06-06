Braves at Giants Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 6

It’s Friday, June 6, and the Braves (27-34) are in San Francisco to take on the Giants (35-28). Spencer Schwellenbach is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Hayden Birdsong for San Francisco.

Yesterday, the Atlanta Braves had a massive meltdown in the ninth inning. They were up 10-4 at the top of the ninth and gave up seven runs in the ninth and lost the game 11-10.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Alek Thomas both homered in the ninth for the Diamondbacks.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Giants

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Time: 10:15PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: NBCS BA, KNTV

Odds for the Braves at the Giants

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Braves (-135), Giants (+115)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Giants

Pitching matchup for June 6, 2025: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Hayden Birdsong

Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach, (4-4, 3.13 ERA)

Last outing (Boston Red Sox, 5/31): 6.1 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 11 Strikeouts Giants: Hayden Birdsong, (3-1, 2.37 ERA)

Last outing (Miami Marlins, 6/1): 5.1 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Giants

NL West teams have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against NL East sides

The Under is 27-16-3 in the Braves’ matchups against National League teams this season

The Braves have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 of their last 6 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Braves and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

