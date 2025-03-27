Braves at Padres prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for March 27

Opening Day at Petco Park features the Padres hosting the Atlanta Braves.

CY Young winner Chris Sale is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Cy Young hopeful Michael King of San Diego

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Padres

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 4:10PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSN South

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Braves at the Padres

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Atlanta Braves (-130), San Diego Padres (+110)

Spread: Braves -1.5 (+145), Padres +1.5 (-175)

Total: 7 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Padres

Thursday’s pitching matchup (March 27): Chris Sale vs. Michael King

Braves: Chris Sale

Spring Training - 5 GP, 19.1 IP, 1-1, 2.79 ERA, 20 Ks Padres: Michael King

Spring Training - 4GP, 13.2 IP, 1-1, 3.95 ERA, 13Ks



Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Padres

Gavin Sheets hit 6 HRs in 54 ABs in Spring Training for San Diego

Manny Machado was just 7-33 (.212) in Spring Training for the Padres

Marcell Ozuna smacked 4 HRs in Spring Training for Atlanta

Matt Olson hit 3 HRs in Spring Training but had just 9 hits in 49 ABs (.184)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s game between the Braves and the Padres

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Braves and the Padres:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Braves -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 7.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

