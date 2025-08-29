Braves at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 29

Its Friday, August 29 and its the day after Kyle Schwarber blasted four home runs in a 19-4 Philadelphia rout of the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies improved to 77-57 with the win while the Braves fell to 61-73.

Bryce Elder is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Ranger Suárez for Philadelphia.

The Phillies totaled 20 hits including seven home runs. Schwarber’s quartet was joined by round trippers from Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, and Max Kepler. Third baseman Vidal Brujan closed out the game on the mound for the Braves.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Phillies

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: AppleTV+

Odds for the Braves at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Braves (+149), Phillies (-179)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Phillies

Pitching matchup for August 29, 2025: Bryce Elder vs. Ranger Suárez

Braves: Bryce Elder (5-9, 6.12 ERA)

Last outing: August 24 vs. Mets - 3.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Phillies: Ranger Suárez (10-6, 3.07 ERA)

Last outing: August 24 vs. Washington - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 11 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Phillies

Ranger Suarez has an ERA of 3.07 and a WHIP of 1.19 when starting on the mound this season

has an ERA of 3.07 and a WHIP of 1.19 when starting on the mound this season It has been 3 games since the Phillies last covered the Run Line

Betting the Phillies on the Money Line is up 0.61 units with Ranger Suarez as the home opener

as the home opener Kyle Schwarber now has 49 home runs on the season

now has 49 home runs on the season Trea Turner has hit safely in 6 straight (7-26) and in 16 of his last 17 games (31-77)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Braves and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

