Brewers at Cubs - NLDS Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats

The Milwaukee Brewers have clearly been the superior team through the first two games of their National League Division series against the Chicago Cubs. Jackson Chourio and co. have outscored the Cubbies 16-6. After a day off for travel, the scene shifts today to Wrigley Field as Chicago looks to stay alive and keep their championship hopes alive. Quinn Priester is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Jameson Taillon for Chicago.

Offense has not been a problem for the Brew Crew. The aforementioned Chourio is hitting .714 through the first two games of the series going 5-7 with nine total bases. Christian Yelich is batting .500 (4-8) and William Contreras is 4-9 (.444).

While Milwaukee seems to be hitting everything thrown at them, the Cubs are struggling to make contact at the plate. Through five playoff games, Chicago has struck out 58 times. Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .222 and Kyle Tucker just .176 in the postseason.

Perhaps the friendly confines of Wrigley Field will wake up the bats for the hometown team but lets dive into Game 3 and see what the numbers forecast.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Cubs - NLDS Game 3

Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Time: 5:08PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: TBS

Odds for the Brewers at the Cubs - NLDS Game 3

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Milwaukee Brewers (-102), Chicago Cubs (-119)

Spread: Brewers -1.5 (+172)

Total: 6.5 runs



Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Cubs - NLDS Game 3

Pitching matchup for October 8, 2025: Quinn Priester vs. Jameson Taillon

Brewers: Quinn Priester (Regular Season: 13-3, 3.32 ERA)

Last outing: 9/26 vs. Cincinnati - 5IP, 3 ER, 9H, 1BB, and 4Ks Cubs: Jameson Taillon (Regular Season: 11-7, 3.68 ERA)

Last outing: 10/2 vs. San Diego - 4IP, 0 ER, 2H, 0BB, and 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Cubs - NLDS Game 3

Jackson Chourio is 7-13 (.538) in his career against Jameson Taillon

is 7-13 (.538) in his career against Christian Yelich is 13-37 (.351) in his career against Taillon

is 13-37 (.351) in his career against Taillon Nico Hoerner is 4-10 (.400) in his career against Quinn Priester

is 4-10 (.400) in his career against Michael Busch is 2-8 with 4 RBIs in his career against Priester

Expert picks & predictions for today’s NLDS Game 3 between the Brewers and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 6.5.

