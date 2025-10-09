Brewers at Cubs - NLDS Game 4 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats

The Chicago Cubs rode a four run first inning to a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers to stay alive and force a Game 4 today. Pete Crow-Armstrong’s two-run single was the big blow in that first inning as the Cubs jumped on Quinn Priester who was sent to the showers before the inning ended. Kyle Tucker and Nico Hoerner each had two hits for the Cubs. Jake Bauers went yard for Milwaukee to provide the final difference.

Neither team has announced who will start Game 4 for them later today.

It is logical for the Brewers to tap their ace, Freddy Peralta. He went 5.1 innings in Game 1 and was good, but he’d be starting on just four days rest, something he did 12 times this season. The other option is a bullpen game. The reason that is appealing is that other than a Nico Hoerner home run in the Brewers’ Game 1 blowout, the Milwaukee pen has not allowed a run in this series.

The Cubs also seem to have two options. They could hand the ball to Matthew Boyd who, like Peralta, would be starting on four days’ rest OR they could go with a bullpen game and start someone like Aaron Civale or Ben Brown. Boyd did not make it out of the first inning of Game 1. Civale went 4.1 innings in relief that afternoon without allowing a run. Brown also pitched in the series opener throwing two shutout innings.

By the time you read this each side may have announced who will step to the mound to start Game 4, but those are your obvious options with a little recent history on all.

Lets dive a little further into Game 4 and look at the numbers produced in this series.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Cubs - NLDS Game 4

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Time: 9:08PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: TBS, truTV

Odds for NLDS Game 4 - Brewers at Cubs

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Milwaukee Brewers (-127), Chicago Cubs (+104)

Spread: Brewers -1.5 (+139)

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Cubs

Pitching matchup for October 9, 2025: TBD vs. TBD



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Cubs - NLDS Game 4

If Matthew Boyd gets the nod, know that William Contreras is hitting .500 (5-10) with 1 HR against him in his career

gets the nod, know that is hitting .500 (5-10) with 1 HR against him in his career Know that Andrew Vaughn and Christian Yelich have also each gone yard against Boyd in their careers

Michael Busch has 3 hits in 19 career ABs against Freddy Peralta ...and each of the 3 has been a home run

As a team over the course of their careers, the Cubs are hitting a collective .161 (32-199) against Peralta

Ian Happ is 3-35 (.086) against Peralta, but 2 of the 3 hits have been HRs

is 3-35 (.086) against Peralta, but 2 of the 3 hits have been HRs Kyle Tucker is 5-13 (.385) in his career against Peralta

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s Game 4 between the Brewers and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Brewers and the Cubs:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

