Brewers at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 23

Its Wednesday, April 23 and the Brewers (13-11) are in San Francisco to take on the Giants (15-9).

Freddy Peralta is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Logan Webb for San Francisco.

A grand slam from Christian Yelich was the big blow for Milwaukee last night in their 11-3 win over the Giants. Jose Quintana threw six innings allowing just a single run as he improved to 3-0 on the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Giants

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 9:45PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, NBCSBA+

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Brewers at the Giants

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Brewers (+120), Giants (-141)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Giants

Pitching matchup for April 23, 2025: Freddy Peralta vs. Logan Webb

Brewers: Freddy Peralta (2-1, 1.91 ERA)

Last outing: 4/18 vs. Athletics - 5IP, 0ER, 7H, 1BB, 5Ks Giants: Logan Webb (2-1, 2.40 ERA)

Last outing: 4/18 at Angels - 6IP, 1ER, 4H, 0BB, 12Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Giants

The Brewers have won 4 of their last 5 series

Brice Turang has hits in 4 of his last 5 games (8-18)

has hits in 4 of his last 5 games (8-18) Willy Adames has just 4 hits in his last 24 ABs (.167)

has just 4 hits in his last 24 ABs (.167) When Logan Webb started at home for the Giants last season the Under was 9-6 (60%)

started at home for the Giants last season the Under was 9-6 (60%) The Giants returned a 1.83-unit profit on the Run Line at home last season in games started by Logan Webb

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Brewers and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: