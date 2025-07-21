Brewers at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 21

Its Monday, July 21 and the Brewers (59-40) have traveled up the coast following a weekend sweep of the Dodgers for a series this week in Seattle against the Mariners (53-46).

Brandon Woodruff is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against George Kirby for Seattle.

As mentioned, Milwaukee took three straight over the weekend at Chavez Ravine against Los Angeles. The Brew Crew have now won ten in a row to pull into a tie atop the National League Central with the Chicago Cubs. Sunday, Isaac Collins drove in a pair for Milwaukee in their 6-5 win over the Dodgers.

Seattle saw their four-game winning streak snapped yesterday in an 11-3 loss to Houston. Bryan Woo was uncharacteristically bad allowing four earned runs in six innings. Jorge Polanco drove in two of the three runs for the Mariners in the loss.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Mariners

Date: Monday, July 21, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, RSNW

Odds for the Brewers at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Brewers (-102), Mariners (-117)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 6.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Mariners

Pitching matchup for July 21, 2025: Brandon Woodruff vs. George Kirby

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 2.61 ERA)

Last outing: 7/12 vs. Washington - 4.1IP, 2ER, 5H, 0BB, 10Ks Mariners: George Kirby (4-4, 4.50 ERA)

Last outing: 7/12 at Detroit - 5IP, 4ER, 5H, 3BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Mariners

The Brewers are on a 3-game win streak at Seattle

In his last 5 home starts the Mariners’ George Kirby has an ERA of 3.65

has an ERA of 3.65 The Brewers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.84 units

Jackson Chourio is enjoying a 14-game hitting streak (20-55)

is enjoying a 14-game hitting streak (20-55) Cal Raleigh has just 7 hits in 52 ABs in July but 5 of the 7 are HRs

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 6.0.

