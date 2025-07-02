Brewers at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 2

Its Wednesday, July 2 and the Brewers (47-37) are in Queens to take on the Mets (48-37).

Freddy Peralta is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Clay Holmes for New York.

Perspective is everything as despite having near identical records, these two teams feel entirely different about themselves as they prepare for today’s doubleheader.

The Mets have lost their last three and seven of their last ten. Injuries have ravaged the pitching staff and although Juan Soto is now playing like Juan Soto the rest of the offense is laboring. As a result, New York has fallen to two games behind the Phillies in the National League East. The Brewers have won eight of their last ten to climb back into the race in the National League Central. They trail the Cubs by 2.5 games.

Lets dive into the matchup for Game 1 and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Mets

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, SNY

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Brewers at the Mets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Brewers (+114), Mets (-135)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Mets - Game 1

Pitching matchup for July 2, 2025: Freddy Peralta vs. Clay Holmes

Brewers: Freddy Peralta (8-4, 2.90 ERA)

Last outing: 6/24 vs. Pittsburgh - 5IP, 3ER, 7H, 0BB, 8Ks Mets: Clay Holmes (8-4, 2.97 ERA)

Last outing: 6/25 vs. Atlanta - 5IP, 1ER, 3H, 4BB, 2Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Mets

Freddy Peralta struck out 32 hitters in 28IP in June

struck out 32 hitters in 28IP in June Jackson Chourio was 3-12 (.250) over the weekend against Colorado

was 3-12 (.250) over the weekend against Colorado Juan Soto is riding a 5-game hitting streak (6-17) with 3HRs and 4RBIs

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for today’s Game 1 between the Brewers and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s Game 1 between the Brewers and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: