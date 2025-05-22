Brewers at Pirates prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 22

It’s Thursday, May 22 and the Brewers (24-26) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (17-33). Milwaukee has not announced its starter yet, while Mike Burrows makes his 2025 debut for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak with back-to-back wins over the Reds in the last two days. Pittsburgh is 5-14 in May so far, while Milwaukee is 8-11 with three of those wins coming over the past four games.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Pirates

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Time: 6:40 PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, SNP

Odds for the Brewers at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Brewers (-120), Pirates (+102)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Pirates

Pitching matchup for May 22, 2025:

TBD vs. Mike Burrows

Brewers: TBD Pirates: Mike Burrows, (1-0, 2.70 ERA in 2024)

Last outing: This will be his first start in 2025



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the value on Oneil Cruz to steal a base at +290:

“As someone holding a 150-to-1 ticket on Oneil Cruz to lead the MLB in stolen bases, it’s an everyday commitment to pay attention to this Pirates offense. Pittsburgh is on a historically bad run right now with four or fewer runs scored in 26 straight games! However, they did score three runs yesterday and were aggressive — which is usually what they aspire to be in division games.

At +290 to +350, I think Cruz to steal a base is a good bet against divisional opponents. Cruz to steal two-plus bases at +3000 or better will be a sprinkle each game (he did it on Tuesday).”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Brewers and the Pirates:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Pirates

The Pirates have lost 12 of 16 games this season following a win

The Under is 4-0-1 in the Pirates’ last 5 matchups against NL Central teams

The Pirates are up 2.31 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at PNC Park

