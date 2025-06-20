Brewers at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 20

Its Friday, June 20 and the Brewers (40-35) are in Minneapolis to open a weekend series against the Twins (37-37).

Jacob Misiorowski is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Joe Ryan for Minnesota.

The Twins salvaged the final game of their three-game set against the Reds with a 12-5 win yesterday. Byron Buxton cracked a couple home runs to pace the attack. Milwaukee split a four-game series against the Cubs. Every player in the Brewers’ lineup had at least one hit and the team collected 13 total hits in their 8-7 win yesterday.

Lets dive into the series opener and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Twins

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, MNNT

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Brewers at the Twins

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Brewers (+140), Twins (-166)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Twins

Pitching matchup for June 20, 2025: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Joe Ryan

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: 6/12 vs. St. Louis - 5IP, 0ER, 0H, 4BB, 5Ks Twins: Joe Ryan (7-2, 2.93 ERA)

Last outing: 6/14 at Houston - 7IP, 2ER, 2H, 2BB, 7Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Twins

The Brewers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against American League teams

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Brewers and the Twins have stayed under the Total

The Twins have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.48 units

Ty France picked up a couple hits yesterday after going hitless in his previous 4 games (0-13)

picked up a couple hits yesterday after going hitless in his previous 4 games (0-13) Jackson Chourio is riding a 9-game hitting streak (12-39)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Brewers and the Twins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: