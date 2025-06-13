Cardinals at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13

It’s Friday, June 13 and the Cardinals (36-33) are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (37-33). Erick Fedde is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Freddy Peralta for Milwaukee.

The Brewers are coming off a 6-2 defeat to the Atlanta Braves, which resulted in a 2-1 series loss.

Over the three-game series, the Brewers were limited to just four runs, struggling to swing hot bats.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals had a tough series against the Toronto Blue Jays, getting swept in three games.

With their recent loss, the Cardinals have now dropped seven of their last 10 games, continuing their downward slide.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Brewers

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network

Odds for the Cardinals at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Cardinals (+133), Brewers (-158)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Brewers

Pitching matchup for June 13, 2025: Erick Fedde vs. Freddy Peralta

Cardinals: Erick Fedde, (3-5, 3.54 ERA)

Last outing (Los Angeles Dodgers, 6/7): 5.1 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Brewers: Freddy Peralta, (5-4, 2.69 ERA)

Last outing (San Diego Padres, 6/8): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Brewers

Last season with Freddy Peralta starting NL Central home games betting the Brewers on the Money Line was up 1.66 units

starting NL Central home games betting the Brewers on the Money Line was up 1.66 units The Under is 4-1-1 (67%) in the Brewers’ home games this season with Freddy Peralta on the mound

on the mound The Brewers have covered in 3 straight NL Central home games with Freddy Peralta on the mound

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

