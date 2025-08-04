Cardinals at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 4

It’s Monday, August 4 and the Cardinals (56-57) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (65-47). Sonny Gray is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Tyler Glasnow for Los Angeles.

The Cardinals continue their west coast road trip after losing two out of three to the Padres. St. Louis is 2-7 in the last nine games and 1-5 over the past six as they enter this matchup with the Dodgers.

St. Louis is 2-1 versus Los Angles this season, but the Dodgers are playing well recently. The Dodgers own a 4-2 record over the past six outings and a 7-5 record after dropping three straight to open the second half of the year.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Dodgers

Date: Monday, August 4, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNMW, SNLA

Odds for the Cardinals at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Cardinals (+156), Dodgers (-188)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for August 4, 2025: Sonny Gray vs. Tyler Glasnow

Cardinals: Sonny Gray, (10-5, 4.38 ERA)

Last outing: 5.40 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow, (1-1, 3.38 ERA)

Last outing: 9.00 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 5 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Dodgers

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Cardinals and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Dodgers

St. Louis is 2-1 versus Los Angeles this season

Los Angeles is 4-2 in the last six games

St. Louis is 1-4 in the last five games

The Dodgers have a 22-15 record in series openers this season

Nine of the Dodgers’ last 11 games (82%) have stayed under the Total

The Dodgers have failed to cover the Run Line in nine of their last 11 home games

