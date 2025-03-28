Cubs at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 28

Game 2 of the four-game series between the Cubs (1-2) and the Diamondbacks (0-1) is tonight in Arizona.

Jameson Taillon is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Merrill Kelly for Arizona

The opener yesterday was a runfest with the Cubs outlasting the Diamondbacks, 10-6. Chicago backstop Miguel Amaya collected a couple hits and five RBIs to pace the attack for Chicago which collected 12 hits.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Diamondbacks

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: MSN, DBacks.TV

Odds for the Cubs at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Cubs (+112), Diamondbacks (-133)

Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Diamondbacks

Friday’s pitching matchup March 28, 2025: Jameson Taillon vs. Merrill Kelly

Cubs: Jameson Taillon

2024 - 28GP, 165.1 IP, 12-8, 3.27 ERA, 125 Ks Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly

2024 - 13GP, 73.2 IP, 5-1, 4.03 ERA, 63 Ks



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Diamondbacks

Justin Steele allowed 3 runs in 5 innings to pick up the win for the Cubs last night.

Kyle Tucker is now 2-13 on the season after going 1-5 yesterday for the Cubs

Ketel Marte collected a couple hits and scored a couple runs in Game 1 of the series for Arizona

Usually a reliable hurler at home, Zac Gallen allowed 4 earned runs in just 4 innings last night

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Diamondbacks

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Cubs and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Diamondbacks -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

