Cubs at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 6

Its Friday, June 6 and the Cubs (39-23) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (41-23).

Ben Brown is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Tarik Skubal for Detroit.

Detroit split a series with the Chicago White Sox earlier this week losing the series finale yesterday 3-2 in ten innings. Wenceel Perez went 2-4 with a home run in the loss for the Tigers. The Cubs took two of three against the Nationals winning yesterday 7-1. Ian Happ went 3-6 and drove in four runs to lead the rout for Chicago.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Tigers

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Odds for the Cubs at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Cubs (+172), Tigers (-205)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Tigers

Pitching matchup for June 6, 2025: Ben Brown vs. Tarik Skubal

Cubs: Ben Brown (3-3, 5.72 ERA)

Last outing: 5/31 vs. Cincinnati - 6IP, 0ER, 1H, 1BB, 9Ks Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-2, 2.26 ERA)

Last outing: 5/31 at Kansas City - 7IP, 0ER, 2H, 0BB, 7Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Tigers

The Cubs have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against AL Central teams

5 of the Cubs’ last 7 road trips to the Tigers have gone over the Total

The Cubs have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 3.85 units

Tarik Skubal struck out 35 hitters in 41 innings in May

struck out 35 hitters in 41 innings in May Pete Crow-Armstrong is 5-16 (.313) to open June

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

