Diamondbacks at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for May 19

It’s Monday, May 19, and the Diamondbacks (25-22) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (29-18). Brandon Pfaadt is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Landon Knack for Los Angeles.

Arizona and Los Angeles have met for a series already and split 2-2 just 7-10 days ago. Since then, the Dodgers were swept by the Angels over the weekend and are tied for a season-long three-game losing streak. The Diamondbacks took two out of three against the Rockies and Giants in the past week to go three games over .500.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Dodgers

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025

Time: 10:10 PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: ARID, SNLA, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Diamondbacks (+119), Dodgers (-141)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for May 19, 2025: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Landon Knack

Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt, (6-3, 3.73 ERA)

Last outing: 4.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Dodgers: Landon Knack, (2-1, 5.89 ERA)

Last outing: 4.2 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Dodgers

The Diamondbacks have won 6 of their last 8 games at the Dodgers

The Diamondbacks’ last 3 road games at the Dodgers have gone over the Total

The Diamondbacks have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 road games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

