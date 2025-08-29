Diamondbacks at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 29

It’s Friday, August 29 and the Diamondbacks (66-69) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (77-57). Zac Gallen is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Blake Snell for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is 4-3 versus Arizona this season and rolls into this three-game series with rest advantage, home field advantage, and is the hotter team. The Dodgers have won four straight games all by two or more runs, while the Diamondbacks are 2-3 in the past five but on a two-game winning streak. This three game series is the second to last series of the season between these two teams (9/23-25).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Dodgers

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: ARID, SNLA, MLBN

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Diamondbacks (+163), Dodgers (-198)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for August 29, 2025: Zac Gallen vs. Blake Snell

Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen, (9-13, 5.14 ERA)

Last outing: 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Dodgers: Blake Snell, (3-2, 1.97 ERA)

Last outing: 2.57 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Dodgers

The Dodgers are 4-3 versus the Diamondbacks this year

The Dodgers are 4-0 in the last 4 games

The Diamondbacks are 2-3 in the last 5 games

The Diamondbacks are 6-3 in the last 9 games

5 of the Dodgers’ last 7 matchups with the Diamondbacks have stayed under the Total

The Dodgers are 7-3 against the Run Line in their last 10 games with a rest advantage

The Dodgers have won 8 of their last 10 games at home, while the Diamondbacks have lost on 5 straight road trips

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

