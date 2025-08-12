Diamondbacks at Rangers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 12

Its Tuesday, August 12 and the Diamondbacks (57-62) are in Arlington to take on the Rangers (61-59).

Anthony DeSclafani is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Jack Leiter for Texas.

Trailing 6-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, the Rangers rallied and won in ten innings, 7-6 in ten innings. Jake Burger drove in the winning run to cap the comeback and keep Texas within 2.5 games of the Yankees and the final Wild Card spot.

Lets dive into Game 2 of the series and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Rangers

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: ARID, RSN

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Diamondbacks (+126), Rangers (-151)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Rangers

Pitching matchup for August 12, 2025: Anthony DeSclafani vs. Jack Leiter

Diamondbacks: Anthony DeSclafani (1-2, 4.20 ERA)

Last outing: August 6 vs. San Diego - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Rangers: Jack Leiter (7-6, 4.05 ERA)

Last outing: August 6 vs. Yankees - 2.70 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Rangers

The Rangers have won 5 of their last 7 home games against the Diamondbacks

The Under is 68-50-2 in Rangers’ games this season

The Diamondbacks have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.96 units

Corbin Carroll has hit safely in 5 straight (7-21) and 8 of his last 9 games (11-36)

has hit safely in 5 straight (7-21) and 8 of his last 9 games (11-36) Wyatt Langford has hit in 3 straight (3-12)

has hit in 3 straight (3-12) Corey Seagar is 8-18 over his 5 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Rangers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Texas Rangers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

