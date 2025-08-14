Diamondbacks at Rockies Prediction: Odds, expert pick, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 14

It’s Thursday, August 14 and the Diamondbacks (59-62) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (32-88). Eduardo Rodriguez is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Bradley Blalock for Colorado.

Arizona is 7-2 versus Colorado this season and swept the Rockies just a few days ago (Aug 8-10). The Rockies are coming off two wins agains the Cardinals to win the series and also break an eight-game losing streak.

The DBacks have won their past two and are 5-1 in the last 6 games and 8-3 in the past 11 contests with three series won in the previous four.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Rockies

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Time: 8:40PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: ARID, COLR, FS1

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Diamondbacks (-176), Rockies (+147)

Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5

Total: 12.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Rockies

Pitching matchup for August 14, 2025: Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Bradley Blalock

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez, (4-7, 5.68 ERA)

Last outing: 8.44 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 5 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Rockies: Bradley Blalock, (1-3, 7.89 ERA)

Last outing: 9.64 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 12.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Rockies

Arizona is 7-2 versus Colorado this season

Arizona swept Colorado in the previous meeting

Colorado is 2-0 in the last 2 games

Colorado is 2-8 in the last 10 games

The Diamondbacks have won 4 of their last 5 on the road, while the Rockies have lost 4 straight home games

The Rockies’ last 6 home games have gone over the Total

The Diamondbacks have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.53 units

