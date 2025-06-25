Diamondbacks at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats for June 25

It’s Wednesday, June 25 and the Diamondbacks (41-38) are in Chicago to take on the White Sox (25-55). Zac Gallen is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Sean Burke for Chicago.

Arizona took the first two games of the series, 10-0 on Monday and 4-1 yesterday. The DBacks are 5-1 in their last six games and 10-4 over the past 14 outings. The White Sox are 2-11 in the previous 13 games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at White Sox

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Time: 2:10PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: ARID, CHSN

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Diamondbacks (-138), White Sox (+115)

Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at White Sox

Pitching matchup for June 25, 2025: Zac Gallen vs. Sean Burke

Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen, (5-8, 5.60 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 10 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts White Sox: Sean Burke, (3-7, 4.50 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the White Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at White Sox

The Diamondbacks have won 5 of their last 6 games, while the White Sox have lost 6 straight at home

The Over is 7-3 in the Diamondbacks’ last 10 games

The Diamondbacks have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 3.17 units

Arizona is 7-9 when Zac Gallen pitches this season

pitches this season Chicago is 6-9 when Sean Burke pitches this season

