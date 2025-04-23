Dodgers at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 23

Its Wednesday, April 23 and the Dodgers (16-8) are in Chicago to take on the Cubs (15-10). Matthew Boyd for Chicago is slated to take the mound against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cubs and Dodgers played a 21-run thriller, which saw the Cubs win on a game-ending single by Ian Happ.

The Dodgers have lost two of their last three games and are second in the NL West.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Cubs

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Dodgers (-108), Cubs (-108)

Spread: Cubs 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Cubs

Pitching matchup for April 23, 2025: unknown vs. Matthew Boyd

Dodgers: Pitcher Not Announced Cubs: Matthew Boyd , (1-2, 2.02 ERA)

Last outing (vs Padres | 4/16): 5.1 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Cubs

On the road the Dodgers have won 3 of their last 5 games they have played following a defeat

The Under is 7-3 in the Dodgers’ last 10 games

The Cubs have covered the Run Line in 3 straight matchups against the Dodgers

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Cubs:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: