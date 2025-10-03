Dodgers at Phillies - NLDS Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats

The National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies begins Saturday afternoon in the City of the Brotherly Shove. It is truly a must-watch event for all baseball fans.

The series features teams with storied histories and a litany of current day stars. The biggest of those luminaries is Shohei Ohtani who will start Game 1 on the mound for Los Angeles. In doing so, the right hander will become the first player in the history of the playoffs to start one game on the bump and another as a non-pitcher in the same postseason. Shohei enjoyed a 50-50 season with over 50 home runs and over 50 strikeouts. One of Ohtani’s 14 starts this season was against the Phillies back on September 16. The Dodgers’ all-everything threw five hitless innings that day.

Cristopher Sanchez (13-5, 2.49 ERA) will oppose Ohtani. The southpaw has not allowed a run in his last two starts yielding just five hits over 12.2 innings. The Phillies have won five of his last six starts.

The Phillies won 96 games during the regular season playing especially well down the stretch winning 19 of their final 30 games and averaging 5.1 runs per game to close out the regular season and run away with the National League East crown. Kyle Schwarber had a monster season playing all 162 games and clubbing a team-high 56 home runs and driving in 132 runs.

Lets dive deeper into the numbers and trends and see if we can find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Phillies

Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Time: 6:38PM EST

6:38PM EST Site: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park City: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Network/Streaming: TBS

Odds for the Dodgers at the Phillies - Game 1

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Dodgers (+101), Phillies (-123)

Dodgers (+101), Phillies (-123) Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+171)

Dodgers -1.5 (+171) Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Phillies - Game 1

Pitching matchup for October 4, 2025: Shohei Ohtani vs. Cristopher Sánchez

Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 2.87 ERA)

Ohtani’s last 2 starts were his longest and best to date as he threw 11 shutout innings allowing just 5 hits while striking out 13 Phillies: Cristopher Sánchez (13-5, 2.49 ERA)

Sanchez flirted with contention for the Cy Young this season. He was outstanding in September allowing a total of 6 runs over 5 starts (32.2 innings) with 31 strikeouts

vs.



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Phillies

The Phillies have won 7 of their last 10 games against teams with winning records

The Under has cashed in the Phillies’ last 4 games

The Phillies have failed to cover the Run Line in their last 8 games with a rest advantage over their opponents

The Dodgers hit 5 HRs and scored 18 runs in their 2-game sweep of the Reds in the Wild Card round

The Phillies defeated the Dodgers 4 games to 1 in their last postseason meeting (2009)



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Dodgers at +1.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Dodgers at +1.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

