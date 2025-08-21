Dodgers at Rockies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 21

It’s Thursday, August 21 and the Dodgers (72-55) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (37-90). Clayton Kershaw is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Chase Dollander for Colorado.

The Rockies earned their second win of the series over the Dodgers, this time 8-3 as Shohei Ohtani allowed nine hits and four earned runs over 4.0 innings in his first loss of the season.

The Rockies are now 5-1 over the last six games and have a chance to win four straight series, which would be a season-high. The Dodgers own the season series with a 7-2 record.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Rockies

Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Time: 3:10PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: SNLA, COLR

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Dodgers (-278), Rockies (+225)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 12.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Rockies

Pitching matchup for August 21, 2025: Clayton Kershaw vs. Chase Dollander

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw, (7-2, 3.01 ERA)

Last outing: 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Rockies: Chase Dollander, (2-9, 6.43 ERA)

Last outing: 7.71 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Dodgers and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 12.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Rockies

Colorado is 7-1 in the last 8 games

Colorado is 5-1 in the last 6 games

The Dodgers are 7-2 versus the Rockies this season

The Dodgers have a winning record (10-6) on the road at divisional opponents this season

The Under is 51-33-3 in the Rockies’ matchups against National League teams this season

The Rockies have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 3.99 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: