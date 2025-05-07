Giants at Cubs prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 7

Its Wednesday, May 7 and the Giants (23-14) are in Chicago to take on the Cubs (22-15).

Robbie Ray is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Ben Brown for Chicago.

These clubs have split the first two games of the series. They went to extra innings yesterday tied at five, but the Giants scored nine in the eleventh inning to win 14-5. Heliot Ramos went 4-5 and drove in a pair for San Francisco. Ryan Pressley did not record an out in the eleventh and was credited with allowing all nine runs (eight earned). His ERA ballooned to 7.62.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Cubs

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Time: 2:20PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, MARQ

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Giants at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Giants (+114), Cubs (-135)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Cubs

Pitching matchup for May 7, 2025: Robbie Ray vs. Ben Brown

Giants: Robbie Ray (4-0, 3.05 ERA)

Last outing: 5/2 vs. Colorado - 7IP, 0ER, 2H, 2BB, 8Ks Cubs: Ben Brown (3-2, 4.88 ERA)

Last outing: 5/2 at Milwaukee - 6IP, 0ER, 4H, 0BB, 4Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Cubs

The Giants are 4-1 on the Moneyline in their last 5 games

The Over is 23-14 in Giants’ games this season

The Over is 21-13-3 in Cubs’ games this season.

Kyle Tucker is 8-23 (.348) through 6 games in May.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Giants and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Giants and the Cubs:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: