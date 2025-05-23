Giants at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 23

Its Friday, May 23 and the Giants (29-21) are in Washington to take on the Nationals (23-27). Landen Roupp is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against MacKenzie Gore for Washington.

The Giants had the night off, but will be looking to bounce back from their 8-4 loss at the hands of the Royals.

The Nationals had a mini-sweep against the Braves yesterday after an 8-7 win where Robert Hassell III scored off a walk-off single from Amed Rosario.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Nationals

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: MASN2, NBCS BA

Odds for the Giants at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Giants (-110), Nationals (-109)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Nationals

Pitching matchup for May 23, 2025: Landen Roupp vs. MacKenzie Gore

Giants: Landen Roupp, (2-3, 4.11 ERA)

Last outing (Athletics, 5/17): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Nationals: MacKenzie Gore, (2-4, 3.68 ERA)

Last outing (Baltimore Orioles, 5/16): 3.2 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 10 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Nationals

The Giants have won 7 of their last 10 away games against teams with losing records

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Giants and the Nationals have gone over the Total

The Nationals have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 matchups against the Giants

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Francisco Giants on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

