Giants at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 4

Its Monday, August 4 and the Giants (56-56) are in Pittsburgh to begin a series against the Pirates (48-64).

Justin Verlander is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Johan Oviedo for Pittsburgh.

The Giants picked up a much-needed series win over the weekend in New York against the Mets. Rafael Devers went 3-4 with a home run and drove in four runs to lead San Francisco to a 12-4 win Sunday. It was just their third win in their last ten games.

The Pirates won yesterday as well. Spencer Horwitz homered twice and drove in six runs as the Bucs won 9-5 over the Rockies. Colorado took two of three over the weekend to slow down a Pittsburgh team that had won eight of its previous nine games.

The Pirates and Giants met just a handful of days ago at the end of July in San Francisco with the Bucs sweeping the three-game series.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Pirates

Date: Monday, August 4, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, SNP

Odds for the Giants at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Giants (-132), Pirates (+112)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Pirates

Pitching matchup for August 4, 2025: Justin Verlander vs. Johan Oviedo

Giants: Justin Verlander (1-8, 4.53 ERA)

Last outing: July 29 vs. Pittsburgh - 1.80 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Pirates: Johan Oviedo (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: Has not pitched in the majors since September 0f 2023

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Pirates

The Pirates have won 4 of their last 5 home games against National League teams

6 of the Pirates’ last 7 home games stayed under the Total

The Pirates have covered the Run Line in 6 straight home games

Justin Verlander struck out 7 in his last start which happened to be against the Pirates

struck out 7 in his last start which happened to be against the Pirates Justin Verlander has allowed one run over his last 2 starts (10 innings)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

