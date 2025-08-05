Its Tuesday, August 5 and the Giants (56-57) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (49-64).

Logan Webb is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Mike Burrows for Pittsburgh.

Last night the Bucs scored two in the seventh and two in the ninth to rally for a 5-4 win over the Giants. Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s drove in the winning run to walk it off for Pittsburgh. It was the Pirates’ seventh win in their last nine games.

Lets dive into Game 2 of the series and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Pirates

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, SNP

Odds for the Giants at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Giants (-160), Pirates (+134)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Pirates

Pitching matchup for August 5, 2025: Logan Webb vs. Mike Burrows

Giants: Logan Webb (9-8, 3.31 ERA)

Last outing: July 30 vs. Pittsburgh - 1.59 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 11 Strikeouts Pirates: Mike Burrows (1-3, 3.88 ERA)

Last outing: July 30 at San Francisco - 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Pirates

The Pirates have won 3 straight home games

The Over is 5-2 (71%) in the Pirates’ home games this season with Michael Burrows on the mound

on the mound With Michael Burrows starting, betting the Pirates on the Run Line would have returned a 3.18-unit profit in 2025

starting, betting the Pirates on the Run Line would have returned a 3.18-unit profit in 2025 Oneil Cruz is without a hit over his last 3 games (0-13)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Giants and the Pirates:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

