Guardians at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13

It’s Friday, June 13, and the Guardians (35-32) are in Seattle to take on the Mariners (33-34). Gavin Williams is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Luis Castillo for Seattle.

Today is the first matchup between the two teams, with Seattle coming off a tough stretch. After being swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Mariners were outscored 23-9 in the three-game series.

Despite holding second place in the AL West, the Mariners have hit a rough patch, losing eight of their last 10 games.

However, there’s hope that they can turn things around against a Guardians squad that’s also been struggling.

Cleveland has dropped six of their last 10 games and is currently in the midst of a three-series losing streak.

With both teams looking to get back on track, today’s game could be a pivotal moment for either side.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Mariners

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: ROOTNW, Guardians TV

Odds for the Guardians at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Guardians (-104), Mariners (-115)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Mariners

Pitching matchup for June 13, 2025: Gavin Williams vs. Luis Castillo

Guardians: Gavin Williams, (5-3, 3.86 ERA)

Last outing (Houston Astros, 6/7): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Mariners: Luis Castillo, (4-4, 3.31 ERA)

Last outing (Los Angeles Angels, 6/7): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Mariners

The Guardians have won 5 of their last 6 games at the Mariners

This season the Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo has an ERA of 3.32

has an ERA of 3.32 The Mariners have failed to cover the Run Line in 17 of their last 20 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

