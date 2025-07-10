Guardians at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for July 10

It’s Thursday, July 10 and the Guardians (43-48) are in Chicago to take on the White Sox (31-62). Logan Allen is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Jonathan Cannon for Chicago.

The White Sox and Guardians meet for a four-game series before the All-Star break. Cleveland is coming off a series sweep over Houston where the Guardians scored 21 runs to the Astros’ 13.

That sweep broke up a season-long 10-game losing streak for Cleveland. Chicago beat Toronto yesterday, 2-1, to break up a three-game losing streak and avoid being swept.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at White Sox

Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: CLEG, CHSN

Odds for the Guardians at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Guardians (-136), White Sox (+115)

Spread: Guardians -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at White Sox

Pitching matchup for July 10, 2025: Logan Allen vs. Jonathan Cannon

Guardians: Logan Allen, (5-7, 4.07 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts White Sox: Jonathan Cannon, (3-7, 4.50 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 1 Strikeout

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Guardians and the White Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at White Sox

Cleveland has lost three straight with Allen pitching

Chicago has won two straight with Cannon pitching

The Guardians have lost 7 of their last 10 games

The Guardians’ last 3 versus the White Sox have stayed under the Total

The Guardians have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.60 units

