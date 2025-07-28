Mariners at Athletics prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, THe trends, and stats for July 28

Its Monday, July 28 and the Mariners (56-50) are in Sacramento to open a series against the Athletics (46-62).

Luis Castillo is slated to take the mound for Seattle against JP Sears for the Athletics.

The A’s completed a sweep of the Houston Astros Sunday with a 7-1 win. J.T. Ginn and two relievers limited Houston to seven hits and just a single run while the offense for the Athletics smoked Colton Gordon and the Astros for 11 hits and seven runs. The A’s outscored the Astros 27-5 over the three games.

Seattle lost Sunday, 4-1, to split their four-game series against the Angels. Cal Raleigh smacked his 41st home run of the season but it was not enough as Kyle Hendricks allowed just one run over six innings to earn his sixth win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Athletics

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Time: 10:05PM EST

Site: Sutter Health Park

City: Sacramento, CA

Network/Streaming: RSNW, NBCSCA

Odds for the Mariners at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Mariners (-131), Athletics (+110)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Athletics

Pitching matchup for July 28, 2025: Luis Castillo vs. JP Sears

Mariners: Luis Castillo (7-6, 3.30 ERA)

Last outing: July 23 vs. Milwaukee - 5.40 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 10 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Athletics: JP Sears (7-8, 4.98 ERA)

Last outing: July 23 at Texas - 1.80 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Athletics

Nick Kurtz is hitting .429 (33-77) in July

is hitting .429 (33-77) in July In his last 5 home starts JP Sears has an ERA of 5.60

has an ERA of 5.60 With JP Sears on the mound, the Athletics have covered in 4 of their last 5 games to return 2.49 units

on the mound, the Athletics have covered in 4 of their last 5 games to return 2.49 units Cal Raleigh is enjoying a 7-game hitting streak (8-29) including home runs in his last 2 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Mariners and the Athletics:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 10.0.

