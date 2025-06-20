Mariners at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 20

Its Friday, June 20 and the Mariners (37-36) are in Chicago to open a weekend series against the Cubs (45-29).

George Kirby is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Matthew Boyd for Chicago.

The Cubs closed out their series with Milwaukee yesterday with an 8-7 loss. Pete Crow-Armstrong smacked his 20th home run in the loss. The Mariners were off yesterday following a series at home against Boston. The Sox took two of three.

Lets dive into the series opener and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Cubs

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Time: 2:20PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: RSNW, MARQ, MLBN

Odds for the Mariners at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Mariners (+109), Cubs (-129)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Cubs

Pitching matchup for June 20, 2025: George Kirby vs. Matthew Boyd

Mariners: George Kirby (1-3, 5.96 ERA)

Last outing: 6/14 vs. Cleveland - 5IP, 2ER, 5H, 3BB, 5Ks Cubs: Matthew Boyd (6-3, 2.79 ERA)

Last outing: 6/14 vs. Pittsburgh - 6IP, 1H, 1ER, 1BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Cubs

The Cubs have won 3 straight home games

The Mariners’ last 4 against the Cubs have stayed under the Total

The Mariners have failed to cover the Run Line in 10 of their last 12 road games

Pete Crow-Armstrong has hit safely in 5 of his last 6 games (5-19)

has hit safely in 5 of his last 6 games (5-19) Seiya Suzuki has 1 hit in his last 4 games (1-17)

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Mariners and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

