Marlins at Dodgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 30

Its Wednesday, April 30 and the Marlins (12-17) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (20-10).

Cal Quantrill is slated to take the mound for Miami against Tony Gonsolin for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have won the first two games of this series. Last night they blitzed the Marlins, 15-2. Shohei Ohtani homered on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the first and Teoscar Hernandez went 4-5 and drove in four runs.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Dodgers

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Time: 3:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNFL, SNLA, MLBN

Odds for the Marlins at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Marlins (+238), Dodgers (-295)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for April 30, 2025: Cal Quantrill vs. Tony Gonsolin

Marlins: Cal Quantrill (2-2, 7.83 ERA)

Last outing: 4/25 at Seattle 5.2IP, 4ER, 5H, 0BB, 5Ks Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin

Last outing: This is Gonsolin’s first appearance in the majors since 2023 (arm surgery)

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Dodgers

The Dodgers have won 4 straight games, while the Marlins have lost 4 straight

The Game Total OVER has cashed in each of the Dodgers last 4 games

Ironically, Tony Gonsolin’s last start came against the Marlins on August 18, 2023



Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Marlins and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Marlins and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the LA Dodgers -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

