Marlins at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 13

Its Friday, June 13 and the Marlins (25-41) are in Washington to take on the Nationals (30-38).

Edward Cabrera is slated to take the mound for Miami against Mitchell Parker for Washington.

Thursday was a travel day for Miami following a series in Pittsburgh. The Bucs took two of three from the Marlins earlier this week. The Nationals were even less fortunate as they were swept by the Mets including a 4-3 loss Thursday. Washington has now lost five in a row.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Nationals

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: FDSNFL, MASN2

Odds for the Marlins at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Marlins (+106), Nationals (-125)

Spread: Nationals -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Nationals

Pitching matchup for June 13, 2025: Edward Cabrera vs. Mitchell Parker

Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-2, 3.99 ERA)

Last outing: 6/6 at Tampa Bay - 4IP, 1ER, 6H, 2BB, 5Ks Nationals: Mitchell Parker (4-6, 4.44 ERA)

Last outing: 6/7 vs. Texas - 6IP, 1ER, 4H, 0BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Nationals

The Nationals have lost their last 5 games

The Nationals’ last 3 games at home against the Marlins have stayed under the Total

Kyle Stowers is 1-12 (.083) over his last 5 games

is 1-12 (.083) over his last 5 games Javier Sanoja picked up 1 hit in each of the 3 games (3-5) against Pittsburgh

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Marlins and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Marlins and the Nationals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

